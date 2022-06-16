Cherry-Evans returns for Manly

Cherry-Evans. [Source: NRL.com]

Daly Cherry-Evans returns to the Sea Eagles tomorrow after being rested last week.

His return shifts Kieran Foran back to five-eighth and Josh Schuster goes to the bench.

Taniela Paseka has again been named among the reserves and is closing in on a return to the first-grade side.

Manly will face the Cowboys who see the return of Maroons star Reuben Cotter and Jeremaiah Nanai.

Tomorrow’s clash kicks-off at 8pm.

You can watch the Storm and Broncos match live on FBC Sports at 9.55pm on Friday.

