Rugby League

Changes to Panthers squad as second finals series approach

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 5:58 am

Penrith Panthers have welcomed back fullback Dylan Edwards and interchange forwards Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen for Saturday night’s semi-final against Parramatta Eels.

Edwards who was on a break due to a calf and Leota with a knee injury could have played in last week’s 16-10 defeat by South Sydney if needed.

However, Panthers coach Ivan Cleary wanted to give them a two-week break if his team had advanced to the preliminary final.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorensen dislocated his wrist in Penrith’s 40-6 triumph over the Eels two weeks ago and spent a night in a Gold Coast hospital but has made a speedy recovery.

Winger Charlie Staines makes way for Edwards and has dropped out of Penrith’s 21-man squad, with Stephen Crichton shifting from fullback to the wing.

Forwards Tom Eisenhuth and Spencer Leniu move from the interchange to reserves to accommodate Leota and Sorensen.

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau has also been cleared to play.

Kikau was charged with dangerous contact by the NRL Match Review Committee following Saturday’s defeat to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Kikau and the Panthers will feature in this weekend’s sudden death Semi-Final against Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s Eels.

In week two of the finals series, the Sea Eagles meet the Roosters at 9:50pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Eels meet Panthers at 9:50pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Whoever wins this match will meet defending champions, Melbourne Storm next week.

The winner between Sea Eagles and Roosters will take on the Rabbitohs in another preliminary final next weekend.

Source: NRL

