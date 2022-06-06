Changes to be made to Under-19 player requirement

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that reviews will be done regarding game time given to an under-19 player during a match.

With the upcoming under-19 World Cup Qualifiers on the horizon, Yusuf says there will need to be some reinforcements to expose younger talent in the local tournaments.

Initially, districts had been directed to include two under-19 players in at least a Digicel Premier League match or Fiji Football tournament.

He says they will be working to make a requirement to all districts to use their under-19 players throughout the match and not only for the first few minutes of the game.

Yusuf adds this will be for the benefit of football in the coming years.

“That’s why you will see our under 19 trials coming next week in Suva, there’s about 12 overseas players coming but still I’m so confident our under-19 players have been exposed by the DPL matches they will stand the test and beat those aspiring to be in the final squad”

The Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers will be held in Tahiti at the end of September and will be a direct qualification to the FIFA Under-19 World Cup.