Changes made to Naitasiri line-up

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made some changes to its line-up in today’s Skipper Cup clash against Tailevu.

Jale Railala will start this week in the forwards while Esikia Macu will take a rest, Misi Uluimoala comes in as blindside flanker.

In the backs, Vatiliai Vosawale will start in the left wing, replacing Viliame Kanatabua.

Article continues after advertisement

New players that will come off the bench include, Filipe Navatoga, Sitiveni Kaila, Luke Vosa, Nemani Cavuilati, and Saula Naicori.

Other players have maintained their spot from last week.

Tailevu will host Naitasiri at Nakelo District School ground today at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva meets Northland at Buckhurst Park in Suva, Rewa meets Nadroga at Burebasaga ground, and Namosi battles unbeaten Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua.

All matches will be played at 3pm.

Naitasiri team:

1) Asiveli Rokoua

2) Jone Naqiri

3) Inoke Ravuiwasa

4) Jale Railala

5) Marika Nayau

6) Misi Uluimoala

7) Maciu Vakacabeqoli

8) Sikeli Kaloucava (C)

9) Anasa Raqili

10) Josua Yavala

11) Vatili Vosawale

12) Uraia Torau

13) Filimoni Waqainabete(Vc)

14) Kaliova Mocetadra

15) Etonia Rokotuisawa

16) Seremaia Naureure

17) Joeli Veitayaki

18) Filipe Navatoga

19) Sitiveni Kaila

20) Luke Vosa

21) Nemani Cavuilati

22) Saula Naicori

22) Kini Douglas