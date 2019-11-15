Changes made at the helm of Touch Football Federation Fiji

There have been changes made at the helm of the Touch Football Federation Fiji with a new executive board elected.

Outgoing committee president Josua Satavu has handed over the reins to Tevita Mau to lead as the President of the federation.

Touch Football Fiji made a return at last year’s Pacific Games showcasing an improved performance bagging bronze medals in the men’s, women’s and mixed category.

Meanwhile, the two elected vice presidents are Alanieta Fatiaki and Rosi Bavon.

A key feature in the composition of the Touch Football Fiji incoming committee is the greater representation of women.

The official handover was done on February 5th at FASANOC.

[Source: Touch Football Fiji]