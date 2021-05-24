Changes in Bledisloe Cup matches

The annual three-match Bledisloe Cup series between the All Blacks and Wallabies will be scaled back to two tests.

This was agreed following a mutual decision by the Trans-Tasman nations suggesting it be moved to two until at least 2025.

Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos told Australian media they needed to manage and prioritise how both teams were going to go to the World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand have competed for the Bledisloe Cup since the early 1930s with the All Blacks enjoying much the better of the rivalry.

New Zealand whitewashed Australia 3-0 last year to ensure the trophy remains with them for a 19th straight season.

The Bledisloe Cup has been contested as a three-test series since 2006 except during World Cup years and a reduced schedule means Australia’s task to regain the trophy could potentially become more daunting.

[Source: RNZ]