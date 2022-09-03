Chand fulfilling late father’s wish

18-year-old Avani Chand is holding firm to her late father’s last wish as she continues to build on her interest in rugby.

The Savusavu lass played the sport socially since year-4 and started playing competitively this year for Gospel High School in the Weetbix Raluve competition in the Southern Zone.

Chands says her father passed away last year and she is fulfilling his wish.

“Before he passed away, he last said that one day you’ll make my name proud. So I kept those words and right now my focus is to work hard and keep continuing”.

The year-12 winger’s interest started at an early age while watching Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist and former captain Osea Kolinisau.

She says the success of the Fijiana and the boost in women’s rugby really inspired her.

Chand aspires to make a name for herself in the rugby arena and to represent Fiji in the near future.

The Raluve competition southern zone semi-finals kicks-off today at 11am between Lomary Secondary School and Ballantine Memorial School at the HFC Bank Satdium.

At 1pm, Ratu Latianara College faces Naitasiri Secondary School and the main game at 3pm will be between the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors and Manuma Samoa.

You can these three matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.