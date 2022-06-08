Chance for players to prove themselves

The Pacific Nations Cup is a chance for the Flying Fijians squad members to prove their worth in the final World Cup team.

10 players will potentially make their Flying Fijians debut in the PNC next month.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says healthy competition should be seen amongst the squad members knowing no one’s spot in the final team is confirmed as yet.

“This is an important series of games for us as we move towards November as well so it’s a good opportunity for these players that I have named to get game time and really confirm what they’ve done either for Drua or overseas.”

Cotter adds the PNC will also be a measuring stick of the team’s cohesion but also individually.

The Flying Fijians will take on Tonga in the first Test on July 2nd at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3.30pm.

This will be after Australia A takes on Samoa at 1pm.

Samoa and Tonga will camp in Nadi on the 20th and will move to Suva on game day.

Australia A is expected to arrive on the 27th of this month.