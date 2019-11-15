Chance for Fiji to improve ranking in LA 7s

The Fiji 7s side has a chance to improve its ranking on the World Series table this weekend according to Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Fiji is currently fifth with 53 points just a point behind fourth ranked team England and three points away from the third placed team France.

Baber says they need to keep on improving their position on the World Series table as their Olympic Games seeding will depend on it.

Article continues after advertisement

‘I know if we get a win we climb the table again and obviously as you indicated that top 4 seeding has high implications of that should we win it so that’s been said to the boys and the players know about it’.

World Rugby has changed the criteria for ranking teams at the Tokyo Olympics this year after the cancellation of the Singapore and Hong Kong 7s.

According to the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor, the rankings will now be determined by the last series points together with this series.

Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch Los Angeles 7s LIVE on FBC TV