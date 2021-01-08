Champions fall at National Chess Championship

A few upsets have been created at the 2020 National Chess Championship.

The championship will end on Wednesday but after the last few days results, organizers are anticipating a tight finish.

Tournament Arbiter, William Bennion, says national reps Manoj Kumar and Taione Sikivou both tasted defeat in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Taione Sikivou defeated Manoj Kumar in a close encounter and again this morning top seed Candidate Master Taione Sikivou was defeated by Avinesh Nandan from Nadi.”

Bennion adds despite the low turnout, it’s encouraging to see top players like Kumar and Sikivou taking part.

The competition will end on Wednesday where winners will share a total of $3000.