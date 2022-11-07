Challenges fail to deter Archery Fiji

World Archery Fiji has faced a lot of challenges but they’re still pushing on to field quality archers for the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next year.

Team Fiji Archery are the mixed compound division defending champions at Pacific Games.

Archery Fiji Secretary Ajay Ballu says the federation is doing all it can to send its archers for overseas meets to get more international exposure.

“The big challenge we had was our range, we were shooting at St Joseph before but we have been asked to leave there so we’re looking for a good field, St Marcellin has given us to use this opportunity to use their ground and this is the biggest one. Every sport has funding problem, we have it and still we apply for preparation budget and other stuff”

Ballu says another issue is getting more female archers.

He says they have set up initiatives like the ‘Come and Try’ program which they hope would rake in more interest from female archers.

Apart from the Pacific Games,Fiji is also preparing for the 2023 Oceania Championship which will be held from April 13-16 in Australia.