Chain of local bowling tournaments called off

A number of local bowling tournaments have been called off amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first confirmed case in the country, bowling Fiji has put on hold and postponed certain local and international tournaments that were set to take place in the following months.

Major tournaments including the South Pacific Carnival scheduled to take place in Suva at the end of June and the Sunny West tournament set to be hosted in Nadi next month have been deferred to next year.

Bowling Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey says these two tournaments attract a large number of international bowlers from Australia and New Zealand and given the current health crisis, it is only fitting for the tournaments to be held next year.

Other local tournaments including the Hudson Cup and the Pineapple Cup have also been postponed with the new date yet to be determined.

Lacey adds if the pandemic continues to affect the nation, all tournaments on hold will be moved to next year.