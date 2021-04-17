Cavuilagi hopes for the best

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School sprinter Taraivosa Cavuilagi will make her first Coca Cola Games appearance this year.

The 15-year-old will compete in the 100 and 200m junior girl’s division.

Cavuilagi says she is nervous about her first outing knowing the caliber of competitions from Adi Cakobau School and Suva Grammar School.

“It’s my first year. I could’ve competed last year but because of COVID I couldn’t. I’m very nervous for this year’s competition because there will be tough competition from ACS especially.”

Cavuilagi says she has been preparing for the Fiji Finals since last year and hopes to create her own history.

The Coca Cola Games will be held from the 22nd to the 24th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.