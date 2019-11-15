Home

Cathy Wong journey not easy

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 13, 2020 6:09 am

Being appointed as the first woman in the Pacific as a member of the World Rugby Council was not an easy journey for Cathy Wong.

Wong has been promoting gender diversity across the board in Fiji and the Pacific.

After being appointed as Oceania Rugby’s first female representative to the World Rugby Council in 2018, Wong has paved the way for women rugby in the Pacific.

“Being appointed into the World Rugby Council, for me it’s not about me but the recognition of the work done years behind the scene. I’m thankful and I am grateful for it and it has opened the pathway for developing women’s rugby. Now we have a general managers women’s rugby in world rugby.”

Wong adds they have a strategic plan for women in the Pacific.

 

