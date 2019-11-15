Castle refuses to rule out shuttering another Super Rugby team

Professional rugby will survive the coronavirus pandemic in Australia but Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle could not rule out axing another Super Rugby side in 2021.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Castle announced says would take a 50 per cent pay cut on her $815,000 a year salary to help the game survive a critical next three months.

What shape it would take, however, was not a question Castle could answer.

After announcing a “think tank” on the future structure of the game at Monday’s annual general meeting, she refused to guarantee the existence of the four Super Rugby sides beyond the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia has reported a provisional $9.4 million deficit at its annual general meeting yesterday but was not able to publish its annual report with no completed and signed audit of its financial results.

The growing uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic led to the organization being unable to publish their annual report and full financial results.