COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow|FNPF assures members of sufficient money|Likuliku and Mana Island resorts closed temporarily|Domestic Economy forecast to fall into a recession|COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras|Fijians to be proactive: Consumer Council|68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FCCC warns traders engaged in conditional selling|FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy|No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete|WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply|Lautoka residents claim vegetables running out|Hotel industry helps in COVID-19 fight|China donates $4.3m in cash and supplies for COVID-19|FNU Semester break extended|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|Man tests positive for COVID-19 after Fiji departure|More villages implement their own restrictions|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|
Castle refuses to rule out shuttering another Super Rugby team

Nz herald
March 31, 2020 5:16 pm
Raelene Castle will take a 50 per cent pay cut for the next three months as rugby tries to operate through catastrophic revenue losses

Professional rugby will survive the coronavirus pandemic in Australia but Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle could not rule out axing another Super Rugby side in 2021.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Castle announced says would take a 50 per cent pay cut on her $815,000 a year salary to help the game survive a critical next three months.

What shape it would take, however, was not a question Castle could answer.

After announcing a “think tank” on the future structure of the game at Monday’s annual general meeting, she refused to guarantee the existence of the four Super Rugby sides beyond the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia has reported a provisional $9.4 million deficit at its annual general meeting yesterday but was not able to publish its annual report with no completed and signed audit of its financial results.

The growing uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic led to the organization being unable to publish their annual report and full financial results.

