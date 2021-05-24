Carrington wins second Tokyo gold with win in K2 500m

Lisa Carrington has won her second Tokyo Olympics gold medal today with the Kiwi canoe sprinter and Caitlin Regal taking out the women’s K2 500m final this afternoon.

Carrington and Regal got out to a strong start in the final, pushing their boat’s ahead of the field to carve out a 0.69 second lead over second-placed Poland at the 250m mark.

The Kiwi pair kept their unrelenting pace up over the next 250m despite it being Carrington’s fourth race of the day.

They pushed through to break the Olympic record they set in the semi-finals with a 1:35.785 effort.