Carrington chases more medals for New Zealand

Lisa Carrington has become one of the most successful New Zealand athletes to win more than one medal at the Olympic Games when she claimed gold in the women’s canoe sprint K2 500m final with crewmate Caitlin Regal in Tokyo.

Carrington had won gold in the K1 200m final just over an hour earlier to hand the 32-year-old her third successive Olympic gold in that class.

She also has a bronze medal from the K1 500m in Rio in 2016 and will become this country’s most successful Olympian if she can grab another in the two other events she is contesting at the

Tokyo Olympics – the K1 500 and the K4 500.

[Source: Stuff]