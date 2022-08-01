Captain's try sends Fiji to final

An extra time try by captain Waisea Nacuqu has sent Fiji to the final of the Commonwealth Games 7s competition.

Fiji edged New Zealand 19-14 in a dramatic semifinal.

New Zealand was awarded a penalty try and Kaminieli Rasaku yellow carded for a high tackle on Regan Ware at the tryline.

Article continues after advertisement

Ware extended their lead following some fancy footwork, deceiving Naduvalo for the Kiwis second.

Fiji just before halftime struck back when Filipe Sauturaga read play well, intercepting the ball to run away untouched.

New Zealand led 14-7 at the break.

Sauturaga with a left foot step races Fiji out of its 22 before offloading to Sevuloni Moceinacagi who equalized after four minutes of the second spell.

The semifinal was set for a dramatic finish with the scores locked at 14-all and a minute left to play.

A line out error by Fiji handed New Zealand possession but Tone Ng Shiu blew their chances as he knocked the ball on.

The 2018 Games gold medalist were further reduced to five when Akuila Rokolisoa and Leroy Carter were yellow carded.

With the number advantage, Fiji still couldn’t cross the tryline with some players displaying individuality at that crucial moment.

They blew their chances when the All Blacks 7s were awarded a penalty forcing the match into extra time.

Straight from the kick-off, Sireli Maqala showed his fancy footwork before releasing for Nacuqu who accelerated, outpacing the Kiwis to score the winner at the corner.