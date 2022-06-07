Captain Botia named as a forward

The robust Levani Botia will add power to the Flying Fijians forwards after being named by Coach Vern Cotter for the Pacific Nations Cup.

Returning from a European Champions Cup win with La Rochelle, Botia joins Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Rusiate Nasove.

Cotter says Botia is a utility player and his caliber is always an asset.

Article continues after advertisement

“He offers us a profile over the ball, very quick to contact, very hard to get away from the ball. We are a team that likes turnovers, you’ve seen that with Drua as well and he’s a player with that ability to get in and secure a ball in a turnover position. This will help us play what we feel is a tradition in Fiji rugby.”

Cotter says these are some of Botia’s strengths that will add firepower to the team.

The Flying Fijians first PNC Test is against Tonga on July 2nd at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The team marches into camp in Nadi on the 20th of this month.