Canterbury hold off fast-finishing Wests Tigers at Belmore

The Bulldogs have survived a late surge from a desperate Wests Tigers side to hold on to a 26-22 victory in a thrilling Round 3 clash at Belmore today.

Cameron Ciraldo’s side appeared set to cruise towards victory with a 20-lead after 66 minutes before Wests Tigers ran in three tries in four minutes to set up a thrilling finale.

With Matt Burton laying the platform, Paul Alamoti and Josh Addo-Carr producing the magic, the Bulldogs were lucky their early tries from a lethal left edge were enough to hold on to the two points.

After a disciplined start, the Bulldogs opened their account in the fourth minute when forward Viliame Kikau broke through the line and offloaded to put Hayze Perham through from close range.

Nine minutes later and the home side was in again when 19-year-old Paul Alamoti intercepted an Adam Doueihi pass and raced downfield before finding Josh Addo-Carr who scored his third try for the season. Kyle Flanagan’s conversion made it 12-0.

Come the 17th minute, John Bateman looked to make a dream return to the NRL when he skipped in field and kicked a perfect grubber to score under the posts, but replays showed he fumbled the ball over the line.

Just four minutes later and Tim Sheens’ side opened their account when centre Brent Naden intercepted a Max King pass, running 90 metres and reducing the deficit 12-6.

The Bulldogs hit back in the 28th minute when Alamoti defused a high ball and burst down the paddock before linking up with Addo-Carr, toying with Wests Tigers’ defenders to hand the flying winger a double.

Moments before the half-time bell and the Bulldogs were gifted another two points after Wests Tigers skipper Api Koroisau was penalised for being offside and then again for verbal dissent. Flanagan kicked the penalty goal to take a 20-6 lead to the sheds at half-time.

Pressure continued to mount against the Tigers in the second half after some early errors and the Bulldogs extended their lead through Burton who danced his way through lacklustre defence to run 40m and score under the posts. Flanagan’s conversion stretched the lead 26-6.

With 13 minutes to play, the Wests Tigers came to life with three spectacular runaway tries in four minutes through halfback Luke Brooks, forward Fonua Pole and fullback Charlie Staines.

A simple play, turning the ball inside before breaking the Bulldogs line, Staines’ first try in Wests Tigers colours reduced the deficit to just four points with ten minutes to play.

While the visitors at everything to the Bulldogs in a bid to claim their first win for the season, the home side hung on to bring the Belmore Faithful to their feet at full time.