Canoeing may be included in Commonwealth Games

Canoeing could soon be making its debut as a Commonwealth Games sport.

After the Commonwealth Games Federation changed its policy to open up for new sports, President of the International Canoe Federation Thomas Konietzko says they will be holding discussions.

Konietzko says ocean racing is a very traditional sport in some parts of the Commonwealth world such as Britain, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Canoeing has been recognised by the Commonwealth Games Federation as a sport that has potential for inclusion in future Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Team Fiji is also looking to take an Outrigger Canoeing team to the Pacific Mini Games next year.

[Source: Inside the Games]