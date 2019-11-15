Cancelling Pacific Mini Games not an option for Council

The Pacific Games Council is exploring its options on how to carry out the games next year.

The postponement of the Olympic Games is not the only challenge the Council will need to address but the impact of the COVID-19 on the participating nations.

Council President Vidhya Lakhan says they have a number of options on the table and cancelling the Games is not a part of it.

“At the present time the suggestion from the Games Organizing Committee is to look at having the Mini Games in late May and June next year.”

The Pacific Mini Games is scheduled to be held next year at Saipan on Northern Mariana Islands.