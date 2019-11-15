Cancellation of qualifying events leave many sporting fraternities uneasy

The cancellation of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has left many sporting fraternities uneasy.

Fiji National Sports Commission Executive Chair Peter Mazey says they are unclear on what this would mean for Fijian athletes who are to be part of it.

Mazey assumes qualification of athletes would be up to the moment they reached the qualifying rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the problems that we are facing is that we are cancelling are qualifying events for the Olympics, however, a large number right around the world have been cancelled. So we are uncertain on how that is going to figure into the games. Who now can qualify, I am assuming it can be worked up to the stage that they finished the qualifying rounds, we haven’t been given advice yet”

The International Olympic Committee insists that the Summer Games in Tokyo will go ahead as planned this July.