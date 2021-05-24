Home

Canada on for first World Cup

March 28, 2022 8:00 am

Canada beat Jamaica 4-0 to reach their first men’s World Cup in 36 years.

Victory in Toronto means Canada are assured of finishing in one of the top three places in the final stage of Concacaf qualifying.

Their last World Cup appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they finished bottom of their group without scoring.

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama are all in contention for the final two automatic Concacaf qualification spots.

The fourth-placed country in the eight-team table earns a play-off against the winner of Wednesday’s final of Oceania qualifying between the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

 

 

 

