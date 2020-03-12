Home

Sports

Canada first country to pull out of 2020 Olympic Games

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 2:42 pm

Canada is the first country to confirm that they will not be participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee have released a statement saying they won’t be sending teams to the Olympics this year.

The decision is backed by their Athletes’ Commissions, National Sports Organizations and the Government of Canada.

Article continues after advertisement

Canada is also calling for the games to be postponed by one year this is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health.

The statement says with COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for Canadian athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards the Games.

In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.

[Source: Team Canada]

