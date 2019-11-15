Call on Chef De Mission for Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Games

FASANOC will be calling on nominations for the Chef De Mission position for the 2021 Pacific Mini Games and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

According to FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar, the Committee will send out an official request of the vacant position next week.

Mar says applicants will be given two weeks to apply for the post and then after the interview procedures will begin.

“We will be calling for applications for the position of Chef De Mission for both the 2021 Pacific Mini Games and the 2022 Commonwealth Games. We will be calling for those nomination for the next week.”

Now that both events will be held next year with the Mini Games to be staged either before or after the Olympic Games, Mar says the postponement of the Olympic Games will have an impact on all athletes’ preparation.

At the moment the Commonwealth Youth Games looks set to be hosted in 2022 however a definite venue has yet to be confirmed.