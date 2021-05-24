Byrne proud of Drua delivery

Although going down to a strong Reds outfit the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua gained respect for how they played even from Coach Mick Byrne.

During the post-match interview, Byrne says although the result was not as expected, the players delivered on par.

Byrne adds this is what they have been training hard for in the past week.

“I’ve just got to say I’m really proud of the way the boys fought out I think it might have been 28-9, anything could’ve happened there and then we just fought our way back into the game and we just got to be proud with how we finished them off and went after a good reds side”



Byrne adds after last night’s match, they know they have the talent to get within arm-wrestle of the bigger teams in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua will shift its attention to Western Force next on Saturday at 3.35pm.

