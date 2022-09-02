Byrne on the lookout for locals

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is looking to grow its group with young local players.

With the Fijian Warriors currently impressing Drua coach Mick Byrne in its Pacific Invitational outing, the job has been made easier.

Byrne has been keeping a close eye on most of the younger players and is confident of picking a few locals in the not too distant future.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s no secret that the Drua is a pathway for young rugby players on the island we’re certainly looking to grow our players from the island with young players coming, certainly we’re the future and we’re really keen on seeing this now and it’s great to see our younger players here in the warrior’s squad.”

Byrne commended the Warriors for a job well done last week, saying it was great to sit back and observe each player’s strength.

Byrne also continues to monitor the Drua players as they continue with pre-season training.

Fiji Warriors take on Manuma Samoa at 3pm.

There will be two Weet-Bix Raluve Cup games which begins at 11am on Saturday and all games will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.