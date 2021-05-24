Home

Full Coverage
Sports

Busy 2022 for Touch Rugby

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 5:37 am
[Source: Facebook]

The new inclusion of Nasinu Touch Rugby into Touch Fiji Federation for next season, means there will be more local competitions in the calendar.

Touch Fiji will be working out a plan to ensure that competitions are well coordinated within the districts and national level.

TTF President Tevita Mau says continuous consultations will be carried out in this area so district associations are aware of each other’s plans.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just ensuring that the key stakeholders are well aware of each other’s programs in ensuring that we are working collectively together for the benefit”

Suva Touch Rugby plans to kick-off its season with mid-week competitions in January

