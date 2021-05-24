Home

Sports

Busy year ahead for Rakesa

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 3, 2021 12:02 pm

It’s a busy year ahead for Fiji Paralympic athlete, Iosefo Rakesa with various international meets lined up.

After being denied participation at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympic Games, Rakesa has not given up hope.

The Paralympian hopes to wave the Fiji flag at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Freddy Fatiaki says they have a lot to be done in terms of preparation and proper planning will be vital.

“We’ll be looking forward to games coming up next year which include the Commonwealth Games, we are having the Mini Games and also a couple of events in Australia. We’ll have to look into all that in terms of preparation and in terms of the way forward for the organization.”

The Commonwealth Games will be hosted in Birmingham next year where Fiji hopes to field more athletes.

