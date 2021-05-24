Busy three years for ONOC: Dr Mitchell

Oceania National Olympic Committee President, Dr Robin Mitchell, believes it’s going to be a busy three years ahead.

Dr Mitchell listed the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan and Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

The ONOC President highlighted this in the General Assembly online over the weekend.

He also paid tribute to former IOC President Jacques Rogge, Oceania Table Tennis Management Committee member Anthony Ho, former Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee executive Chris Yee who passed away this year.

The ONOC leader later reminded National Olympic Committees that grants from the IOC and ONOC are available for national Athletes’ Commissions.