Busy schedule for young sailor

Sophia Morgan. [Photo Supplied]

Fiji Olympian sailor Sophia Morgan has been kept busy in the water with a number of competitions lined-up.

The 19-year-old recently competed in the North Island Championships where she finished second overall.

Morgan who finished second in the Women’s Laser Radial team event in the 2019 Pacific Games is gearing up for the Australian Nationals which will be held at George Sailing club in Botany Bay, Sydney.

The competition is scheduled for January 8th, 2023.

Following this, Morgan will compete in the New Zealand Nationals on January 19th.

The lone Fijian sailor previously competed in the International Laser Class Association 6 Women’s & Men’s World Championships in Texas, USA.

Morgan is a recipient of an Olympic Scholarship for Athletes from the International Olympic Committee to support her preparations for qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.