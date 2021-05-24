Busy months ahead for swimmers

Fiji swimmers will be busy from now until April after the first of three Grand Prix started over the weekend.

One of our Olympians, Cheyenne Rova is back in the pool for some competitive swimming and believes the next few months are going to be hectic.

Rova says making the cut for the upcoming Commonwealth Games is easier said than done.

‘It is hard to make the team, they’re only taking four women and that’s across sprint and mid-distance and then the different strokes so as a sprint, freestyler – it’s going to be really tough.’

Rova says there’s the World Championship as well before the Commonwealth Games.

There’s a lot at stake in the upcoming local competitions, especially for our elite swimmers.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says the domestic competitions are very important for the swimmers because it’s part of the selection not only for the Commonwealth Games but also for the Long Course Fukuoka Championship in Japan.

There’ll also be mini-meets apart from the three Fiji Swimming Grand Prix before Easter.