Businesses warned against using DPL pay-per-view

Fiji Football has warned businesses to stop taking advantage of the pay-per-view live matches that will be provided by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation as the Digicel Premier League season kicks off tomorrow.

The Association has come across outlets charging a fee for people to watch games from their shops and warns that any person or business found doing this will be taken to task.

Fiji FA says businesses are not allowed to take money from patrons in order to watch the DPL in their premises.

Article continues after advertisement

The Digicel Premier League kicks-off tomorrow.

Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm on Sunday.

There will be a triple header at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday, with Nasinu playing Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

These three matches will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost overseas viewers US$30.

In another match, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nadi at 1pm at Prince Charles Park.