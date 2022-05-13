Bulldogs to meet knight in bottom of the table clash

Bulldogs and Knights are ready to go head-to-head in a bottom of the table clash to kick-start Magic Round tonight.

Regardless of where both these sides sit on the ladder, an intriguing clash awaits for two proud clubs who have endured different storylines to start the year but manage to find themselves languishing behind 14 other teams.

The two teams met in the Magic Round in 2019 with the Knights winning 22-12.

Only one change made by Trent Barrett with Chris Patolo coming onto the bench for Ava Seumanufagai, who switches to 18th man.

Jayden Okunbor remained in the squad when it was cut to 19 yesterday but Raymond Faitala-Mariner is at least another week away as he eyes a return from a complicated foot injury.

Bulldogs will meet the Knights at 8pm tonight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

[Source: NRL]