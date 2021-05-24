Home

Bulldogs cling to victory

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 4:49 am

The Bulldogs have managed to cling to a 6-4 victory against Cowboys in the NRL last night.

Tom Dearden orchestrated the Cowboys first try after a darting run broke the Bulldogs defensive line, handing the ball off to winger Murray Tualagi who was able to find Tom Gilbert in open space.

Errors continued to hamper both team’s attack in the first half before the Bulldogs found their only try in the second.

Article continues after advertisement

Jeremy Marshall-King spotted some space down the blind side, throwing a long pass to Braidon Burns to tip on to Jayden Okunbor who scored in the corner.

Matt Burton slotted the conversion from the sideline to put his side in front for the first time in the clash.

The Bulldogs clung on for another 30 minutes to take the victory which will take weight off the shoulders of Coach Trent Barrett.

[Source: NRL.com]

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.