Bula Boys through to MSG Cup semis

The Digicel Bula Boys and the Solomon Islands are through to the semi-finals of the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup.

This as New Caledonia had to exit the tournament after suffering its second loss, going down to the Solomon Islands 1-0 in their Group B encounter yesterday.

Alvin Ray scored his side’s winning goal two minutes into the second half.

The result has sent Fiji and Solomon’s to the semis but they still have a match in hand to see who tops their pool.

They meet on Saturday at 3pm.

The winner will face the runner-up from Group A next Tuesday at 6pm.