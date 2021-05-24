Brumbies thump Rebels

Melbourne Rebels continued their misery run after a 17-36 thumping from the Brumbies at AAMI Park last night.

The Brumbies had four tries before the Rebels scored their first to continue their unbeaten start from four games.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says he couldn’t complain about the six tries to two victory, nor their early ladder position.

McKeller says he is hapy that the team is building and learning every week.

Newly re-signed Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway, who had an off-season foot injury, made his first Rebels appearance but he was given few opportunities in their disjointed attack.

They had plenty of ball and territory early in the first half but too often were let down by poor execution.

The Brumbies, meanwhile, made the most of their chances with burly flanker Rob Valetini beating two men and dragging another two across the line for his third try of the season.

The score was 12-0 after 26 minutes when centre Len Ikitau benefited from some good lead-up work by Jesse Mogg and Tom Banks, and flimsy Rebels defence.

The home side wasn’t helped when they lost Glen Vaihu to a yellow card after the young winger took out the legs of a leaping Banks.

While he was off Wright scored the first of his two tries, coming off a floating Nic White pass with the Brumbies taking a 17-3 lead into halftime.

That blew out by another five points at the 42 minute mark after Banks made a long-range break and then kicked ahead with the ball bouncing away from Matt Toomua, with Wright pouncing on his second.

Flanker Jahrome Brown was another to find easy passage to the line.

The Rebels delivered their best try of the season in the 62nd minute, with fleet-footed centre Ray Nu’u sparking the attack before reserve flanker Richard Hardwick found the tryline.

But the Brumbies had the last say, with in-form Banks collecting a perfectly timed pass from James Slipper and charging ahead to score their sixth of the night.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]