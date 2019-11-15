Brumbies move 400km away due to air conditions from bushfires

The Brumbies are moving 443 kilometres away from their Super Rugby training base.

This is because of the hazardous air conditions in Canberra which is why they are moving to Newcastle.

The franchise’s facilities at the University of Canberra have been closed indefinitely as the bushfires devastating Australia cast a smoky pall over the nation’s capital.

Some air quality stations in Canberra have been returning readings nearly three times above extremely hazardous levels.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said player welfare is always a priority and temporarily moving to Newcastle will allow them to to continue to prepare for their round one match.

McKellar added their thoughts are with those affected by the devastating events throughout the country.

