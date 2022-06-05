Brumbies make comeback, Super Rugby semi-finalists confirmed

[Source: The Canberra Times]

The Brumbies successfully secured a semi-final spot after a comeback 35-25 win in its quarter-final match against the Hurricanes at GIO Stadium last night.

The Brumbies recovered from a 10-point second-half deficit to win and claim their spot in the final four.

Meanwhile, Blues bashed the Highlanders 35-6 to cruise into Super Rugby Pacific semifinals and will face Brumbies.

Article continues after advertisement

In another quarter-final match last night, Chiefs ran out 39-15 as winners over the Warratahs.

The Super Rugby Pacific semi-final sees Crusaders facing Chiefs at 7.05pm on Friday.

Blues will wrestle Crusaders at 7.05pm on Saturday.