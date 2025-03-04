Brumbies forward returns from Fiji with dengue

[ Source: BBC News ]

The ACT Brumbies issued a statement that back-rower Tuaina Taii Tualima is expected to be sidelined after catching dengue fever during their trip to Fiji in the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific.

The 27-year-old started in the back-row before being replaced with ten minutes to go as they became the first Australian team to win in Fiji.

However, Tualima was a late withdrawal from their defeat against the Western Force, with the Brumbies releasing a statement confirming his illness.

In their statement, the Brumbies stated that 200 dengue cases have been reported for the western division since the beginning of this year.

The Brumbies went down to the Chiefs over the weekend, with Rory Scott filling the void left by Tualima’s unfortunate illness at blindside flanker.

