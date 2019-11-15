Brumbies continue winning streak.

The Brumbies continue their winning streak registering their second win defeating the Rebels 39-26 last night.

The victory was their first over the Rebels since 2017, with a four-try-to-one first half, setting up a comfortable win.

The Rebels were forced to make changes to their backline with Frank Lomani shifted to the wing and midfielder Billy Mekes stepped in at fly-half.

Article continues after advertisement

Four first half tries in the first half hour opened up a big gap for the Brumbies but the Rebels worked their way back into the contest narrowing a 24-point margin to a 10 point gap in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

Lomani was charged down in the opening minutes near his own goal-line as his teammate Marika Koroibete played on quickly at the lineout.

Moments later, Brumbies centre Irae Simone stepped off his left-foot to score the home side’s opening try.

Friday’s result also meant the Brumbies clinched their first two matches for the first time since 2016.

A two from two record puts them at the top of the Australian sides and Coach Dan McKellar said he wanted to see his side continue to build on their momentum.

In other Super Rugby matches the Jaguares defeated the Lions 38-8 and the Highlanders lost to the Sharks 42-20.