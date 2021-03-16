Browning Bombers branch out of comfort zone

Browning Bombers is a name familiar to touch rugby but the team is branching out to other sports trying to make a name for themselves.

The basketball team consists of youth and students from Browning lane in Raiwaqa, suva.

Manager Metuisela Mucunabitu says development more than winning is a priority.

“we’ve been a force to reckon with in the touch rugby scene however we’re branching out to the different sports especially in basketball so today you’ve seen maybe three weeks of training”

Mucunabitu says the club has formed just enough teams to compete.

“we started off in the last tournament just a few weeks ago, we started with one men’s team, one women’s team and one under 15 boys but it developed so fast now that we’ve got, two mens team, two womens team, under 15 mens, and under 15 girls team”

The Browning Bombers is one to look out for at the Raiwaqa Interlane weekly competition.