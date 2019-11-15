Britain's Andy Murray to miss Australian Open

Britain’s Andy Murray has pulled out of next month’s Australian Open because of a pelvic injury.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was aiming to play in his first Grand Slam singles event since Melbourne 12 months ago when he announced that his career might be over because of injury.

Article continues after advertisement

The 32-year-old will also not play for Great Britain in next month’s inaugural ATP Cup.

Murray has not been in action since Britain’s opening tie at the Davis Cup finals last month because of the pelvic issue.

The former world number one, who underwent hip surgery 11 months ago, did not travel to Miami for his scheduled December training block.

Murray has been on the court over the past week, but the injury has not cleared up as quickly as the world number 125 had hoped.

The Australian Open runs from 20 January to 3 February in Melbourne, while the ATP Cup begins on 3 January and takes place in three cities across Australia.

Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth will host matches, with teams from 24 countries competing.