Brave performance by Fiji U20 in online chess championship

The Fiji Chess under 20 squad put up a brave performance against stronger and better trained opponents from Australia and New Zealand in the Asian Junior Online Chess Championship.

This is despite a 10-day notice from World Chess Federation to play in the Championship.

Siblings Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College and Tanvi Prasad of Deenbandhoo Primary School led the scoreboard with two wins each.

Gospel High School students Auston Koroi, Makayla Sukhu and Lewis Koroi along with Jacquelyn Masilomani of Saint Joseph Secondary School battled until the last round of elimination.

The tournament was played in 10-minute plus 2-seconds per move format with supervision by International Arbiters based in Hong Kong and Dubai via Zoom Online Conferencing.

As expected from existing international rankings, players from Australia and New Zealand progressed into the Zone Finals, but not before a couple of upsets by Fiji’s Under-20 reps.

Fiji Chess General Secretary Goru Arvind says in the final round of qualification, Tanvi Prasad won against higher rated Ritika Joseph of New Zealand while Jacquelyn Masilomani also held off a dominant challenge from Emily Gan of New Zealand to end her tournament with a respectful draw.

The national under-20 reps are now invited to participate in the next round of Junior Online Chess League against youngsters and seniors from Australia and New Zealand next Sunday.

More online tournaments are happening around the world as chess is among the very few sports which can continue with social distancing.

[Source: Fiji Chess]