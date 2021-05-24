Brady officially announces NFL retirement

NFL icon Tom Brady has officially confirmed today his retirement after a glittering 22-season career.

Considered as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won seven Super Bowls in an astonishing career.

Brady won six titles with the New England Patriots before his final triumph with the Buccaneers last year.

He is retiring after deciding he could no longer make the “competitive commitment” to continue.

In a tweet, Brady says though he loves the sport, now it is time to focus his energy on other things that require his attention.

He adds he has been doing some reflecting over the past week and had come to a decision to leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.