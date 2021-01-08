Winston will make his return

Following his last international outing before the lockdown, Olympian Winston Hill has been off the amateur boxing radar for some time.

Focusing on his box fit business, the Pacific Games silver medalist says he is not out of the woods yet, and will get back into the ring sometime soon.

Hill says he has for now set his eyes on coaching but he says he still has a few rounds left in him.

“I’m still in the amateur scene, supporting and training upcoming fighters, we’ve got a club of young talent that we’ve been training, guiding and mentoring so once amateur bouts start up in Fiji in 2021 we’re looking to get the boys rolling”

Hill believes up and coming boxers also deserve to get their big break.

“What this also does is it gives opportunity to upcoming boxers that sport in the 69 kg division that I’ve been dominating for the last five years, it gives them that opportunity to represent their communities, families and the country”

Boxing Fiji President Manasa Baravilala says the door is always open for Hill to return to the ring.

“He’s been a great ambassador in and out of boxing but in the last year he has been very focused on his business which is doing very well”

For now Hill is juggling between training a few amateur boxers and focusing on his gym business.