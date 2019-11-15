Winston Hill’s Olympic dream is over

Winston Hill’s dream of featuring at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this year has been shattered.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist lost to Pacific rival Faustino Tong of Samoa in the preliminary bout of the Asia-Olympic qualifying tournament in Amman, Jordan.

Tong is the 2019 Samoa Pacific Games gold medalist.

Article continues after advertisement

Samoa’s Ah Tong with one of the shots of the day 🥊 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/4Ym4noFY8r pic.twitter.com/8F0sM1Os6s — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 4, 2020

Hill lost 5-0 to his 19-year old opponent by unanimous decision.

Samoa’s Marion Ah Tong is enjoying his time in Jordan 🇯🇴 Re-live all of today’s action on #boxing‘s #roadtotokyo2020 👉 https://t.co/6Lwcj0qiN6 pic.twitter.com/S7Da7oN1Vz — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 4, 2020

Tong will now fight Iran’s Sajjad Kazemzadeh Poshtri as he keeps his Olympic dream alive.

Meanwhile, the other Fijian boxer Jone Davule lost his fight last two days.

Davule went down to Thailand’s Phoemsap Atichai in the fifth round.

The loss also means Davule has lost his chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.