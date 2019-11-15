Winston Hill calls for support

Olympian Winston Hill is appealing to fans to rally behind them in their attempt to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Hill and fellow boxer Jone Davule will be representing the country to the Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Hill says the support and prayers will really mean a lot to them.

“It’s always great to represent the country and fly that Fiji flag proudly and we’ll be looking to rally all the supporters behind us. I hope it’s live so that the people back home and around the world can watch and support. Just looking forward to representing Fiji”.

The duo will be leaving the country next week for Amman, Jordan where the Olympic Qualifiers have been shifted due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.