Winner takes all in third Ravudi and Naidu showdown 

The South Pacific Boxing Promotions has announced a deciding fight between Jese “The Hitman” Ravudi and Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu.

Promotor Fredy Chand confirms the fight is scheduled for May and so far Ravudi and Naidu’s bout has been confirmed.

Chand says yesterday the two boxers signed their contracts.

“we have also secured the IBO Asia Pacific Oriental title, first time coming in the welterweight division in Fiji, good for Fiji as the title will stay in Fiji. We got our super welterweight champion and welterweight champion both will be fighting for the IBO Asia Pacific Oriental title.”

Chand says Naidu and Ravudi’s bout is the main feature of the promotion and has been dubbed the decider.

The two boxers have fought each other twice with each claiming a win.

According to Chand, they are planning to have 10 fights in total with the promotion to be held at Prince Charles Park on the 22nd of May.